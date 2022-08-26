(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 26)

The BAI is investigating the killing of a fishery official by the North Korean military, which has ignited controversy over the Moon government's failure to save him and its alleged attempt to cover up the case. It is also conducting audits of various agencies, including the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission, in an alleged bid to pressure their heads into quitting, as they were appointees of the Moon administration. The Yoon government should stop using state audits and inspections for political purposes. Instead, it must spare no efforts to ensure the independence and political neutrality of the BAI.

