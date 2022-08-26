S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases over 100,000 for 4th day amid resurgence woes
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases stayed above 100,000 for the fourth consecutive day Friday amid concerns over a resurgence of the omicron subvariant.
The country added 101,140 new COVID-19 infections, including 358 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 22,802,985, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Daily infections jumped to 180,752 cases on Aug. 17 from 84,097 a day earlier. The daily tally then declined over the following five days, falling to 59,025 on Monday.
But the daily caseload rebounded to 150,219 on Tuesday before dropping to 139,324 on Wednesday and 113,371 on Thursday.
The country reported 81 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 26,413, the KDCA said. The fatality rate stood at 0.12 percent.
The number of critically ill patients came to 575, up from 566 a day earlier.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)