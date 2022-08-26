Ascendant regional rivals set for weekend clash in K League

Incheon, currently in fourth place with 41 points, have been hanging around the top five all season long. That's a new and somewhat unexpected trend for a team that, in the years past, often needed a desperate late-season push just to avoid relegation. They are tied for the second-fewest losses in the league this season with six, and they have yet to lose consecutive games in 2022. So far in August, Incheon have had two wins and two draws.