U.S. soldier fined in hit-and-run motorcycle accident
11:38 August 26, 2022
DAEGU, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- A court slapped a 15 million-won (US$11,240) fine Friday on a U.S. soldier who injured two people in a motorcycle accident and fled.
The accident occurred on a road in Daegu, about 290 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on April 2.
The 38-year-old U.S. Forces Korea service member, who was driving a motorcycle, rear-ended a car that stopped at a red right. While starting again, he then hit the front bumper of a taxi and fled the scene.
The two drivers suffered injuries that required two weeks of treatment.
