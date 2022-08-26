Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
Yoon, first lady report 7.6 billion won in personal assets
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee declared 7.6 billion won (US$5.7 million) in personal assets, in their first asset disclosure since Yoon took office, the government gazette showed Friday.
The first couple's assets fell about 100 million won from February, when Yoon was required to report their assets as a presidential candidate.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's new infections over 100,000 for 4th day amid resurgence woes
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases stayed above 100,000 for the fourth consecutive day Friday amid concerns over a resurgence of the omicron subvariant.
The country added 101,140 new COVID-19 infections, including 358 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 22,802,985, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
Samsung launches new foldable phones in 40 countries
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. launched its latest foldable smartphones in some 40 countries Friday, hoping the new products could jump-start the lackluster global smartphone sales amid high inflation.
The world's largest smartphone maker said the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4, along with the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, are officially released in South Korea, the United States and France, among others, and plans to expand the products' availability into around 130 countries by September.
-----------------
(LEAD) N. Korea claims recent fever outbreak caused by flu, not coronavirus
SEOUL -- North Korea said Friday the latest fever cases in the northeastern province of Ryanggang were found to have been caused by influenza.
On Thursday, the North said four fever cases suspected of carrying "malignant epidemic" were reported in Ryanggang Province bordering China, raising concerns over a second coronavirus wave just two weeks after it declared victory over the crisis that began in mid-May.
-----------------
S. Korea to take steps to stabilize FX market to curb market volatility: official
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to take measures to stabilize the foreign exchange market in a timely manner if market volatility increases, driven by herd behavior or speculative bets in the currency market, a senior government official said Friday.
The government will also buy back Treasury bonds and take steps to help curb a rise in bond yields, when needed, if the bond market shows jitters amid global rate hike drives, according to First Vice Finance Minister Bang Ki-sun.
-----------------
Jeju to adopt e-travel authorization system for foreign arrivals on Sept. 1
SEOUL -- South Korea's southern resort island of Jeju will adopt an e-travel authorization system for foreign arrivals from visa-free nations starting next month, officials said Friday.
The plan to introduce the Korea Electronic Travel Authorization (K-ETA) came after hundreds of Thai tourists who recently entered Jeju for tourism disappeared or were turned away over suspected overstay attempts.
-----------------
Seoul shares up late Fri. morning ahead of Jackson Hole meeting
SEOUL -- South Korea's stock market traded higher late Friday morning as investors awaited the gathering of central bankers in the United States.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had risen 14.39 points, or 0.58 percent, to trade at 2,491.65 as of 11:20 a.m.
