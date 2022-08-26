Military reports 1,235 more COVID-19 cases
14:05 August 26, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,235 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 258,401, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 894 from the Army, 163 from the Air Force, 67 from the Navy, 59 from the Marine Corps and 45 from units under the direct control of the ministry.
There were also six cases from the ministry and one from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Currently, 8,453 military personnel are under treatment.
