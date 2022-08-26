Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
(LEAD) N. Korea claims recent fever outbreak caused by flu, not coronavirus
SEOUL -- North Korea said Friday the latest fever cases in the northeastern province of Ryanggang were found to have been caused by influenza.
On Thursday, the North said four fever cases suspected of carrying "malignant epidemic" were reported in Ryanggang Province bordering China, raising concerns over a second coronavirus wave just two weeks after it declared victory over the crisis that began in mid-May.
------------
(LEAD) N. Korea reports 4 new suspected COVID-19 cases after declaring victory in antivirus fight
SEOUL -- North Korea reported four new suspected COVID-19 cases in the northeastern province of Ryanggang, according to its state media Thursday, just two weeks after the secretive country declared victory over the coronavirus crisis that began in mid-May.
Four fever cases suspected of carrying "malignant epidemic" occurred Tuesday in Ryanggang Province bordering China, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
------------
N. Korea urges heightened alert against new virus found in China
SEOUL -- North Korea called Wednesday for heightened alert against a new virus detected in China, just weeks after the country claimed victory over the COVID-19 crisis.
The Rodong Sinmun, an organ of the North's Workers' Party, carried an article warning that the new zoonotic virus called Langya henipavirus could lead to "another pandemic."
------------
N. Korea touts close ties with Russia on anniv. of late leader's trip to Far East
SEOUL -- North Korea on Tuesday highlighted its "consistent" position to develop friendly ties with Russia as it marked the 20th anniversary of late leader Kim Jong-il's high-profile trip to the Russian Far East.
Pyongyang has recently been seen closing ranks with its two traditional partners, Moscow and Beijing, amid stalled inter-Korean relations and a deadlock in nuclear talks with the United States.
(END)