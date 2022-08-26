Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Aug. 22 -- S. Korea, U.S. kick off combined Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise
Seoul's 'audacious plan' entirely consistent with U.S. approach toward N. Korea: State
23 -- N. Korea touts close ties with Russia on anniv. of late leader's trip to Far East
24 -- U.S. continues to coordinate efforts to denuclearize N. Korea with allies: State Dept.
25 -- N. Korea reports 4 new suspected COVID-19 cases after declaring victory in antivirus fight
S. Korea holds first policy meeting on N.K. human rights in over 2 years
26 -- N. Korea claims recent fever outbreak caused by flu, not coronavirus
(END)