S. Korea finalizes detailed documents for bid to host 2030 World Expo in Busan
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Friday that South Korea finalized detailed documents for a bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southern city of Busan, as Seoul steps up its campaign for the global event.
The documents will be submitted to the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), an intergovernmental body in charge of overseeing World Expos, on Sept. 7, Han said.
The documents, called a candidature dossier by the BIE, shows South Korea's vision and projects for the global fair, before the BIE's inquiry missions visit the nation to assess the projects.
Han expects competition to heat up after submission of the documents to the BIE.
"Because some 65 percent of member states have not yet decided whom they will support, the strategic response is all the more important in the future," Han told a meeting on the nation's bid to host the expo.
South Korea has committed to improve lives of all people around the world by sharing its rags-to-riches story.
Rising from the rubble of the 1950-53 Korean War, South Korea achieved what is considered an economic miracle and became one of the world's 10 largest economies.
By hosting the 2030 expo, South Korea hopes to share its experience with the BIE members to help address challenges facing humanity.
The documents included plans for transportation, accommodation, facilities at the expo site and financing, the prime minister's office said.
Eco-friendly and metaverse-related technologies will highlight exhibition booths, it said.
South Korea is competing with two other countries -- Italy and Saudi Arabia -- and the final winner is expected to be announced in November 2023.
