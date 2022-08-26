Go to Contents
North Jeolla governor to visit U.S. to promote agricultural exports

16:51 August 26, 2022

JEONJU, South Korea, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- Gov. Kim Kwan-young of North Jeolla Province will visit the United States next month to attract investment to the province and promote sales of its agricultural goods, officials said Friday.

Kim plans to visit Los Angeles from Sept. 22-26 in what will be his first overseas trip since taking office last month, the southwestern province said.

This undated photo provided by North Jeolla Province shows Gov. Kim Kwan-young. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

He is scheduled to attend the Los Angeles Korean Festival, including an agricultural and fishery trade show, and meet U.S. businesses to promote exports of the province's agricultural goods.

He will also sign a business agreement with the Korean American Chamber of Commerce of Los Angeles to help attract foreign investment to the province.

Kim will then visit South Korean food company Pulmuone's U.S. headquarters and hold a meeting with Korean residents in the city, the province said.
