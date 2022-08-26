Unification minister renews resolve to help enhance N.K. human rights
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Unification Minister Kwon Young-se reaffirmed the government's resolve Friday to help enhance the human rights situation in North Korea as he met with the leaders of local civic organizations.
Kwon met Heo Kwang-il, head of the North Korean Human Rights Union, and chiefs of three other groups, and stressed the government's "obligation and will" to deal with the human rights and humanitarian situations in the reclusive country, according to the unification ministry.
The minister also reiterated the government's principle to accept all North Korean defectors, saying his ministry seeks to make institutional and legal improvements to that end and help defectors settle smoothly once they make it here.
The meeting came a day after South Korea held its first interagency government meeting on North Korean human rights policy in over two years.
The Yoon Suk-yeol administration has taken a more proactive stance in dealing with the North's rights issues in a shift from the preceding Moon Jae-in administration.
