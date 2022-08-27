Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 27.
Korean-language dailies
-- Court suspension of PPP's emergency committee chairman brings confusion (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Brakes on PPP's emergency committee as court suspends chairman leadership (Kookmin Daily)
-- Court suspends PPP's emergency committee chairman; unprecedented confusion within ruling party (Donga Ilbo)
-- Court suspends PPP's emergency committee chairman; ruling party swept back into 'raging waves' (Segye Times)
-- Court suspends PPP's emergency committee chairman; unprecedented confusion within ruling party (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Court suspends PPP's emergency committee chairman (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Emergency' in PPP's emergency committee (Hankyoreh)
-- Court suspends PPP's emergency committee chairman; ruling party in 'real emergency' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 32 penal provisions hindering company development to be revised (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korean investors in foreign stocks file lawsuit against stock firm over dividend income tax (Korea Economic Daily)
