Korean-language dailies

-- Court suspension of PPP's emergency committee chairman brings confusion (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 32 penal provisions hindering company development to be revised (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korean investors in foreign stocks file lawsuit against stock firm over dividend income tax (Korea Economic Daily)

