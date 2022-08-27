S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases drop below 100,000
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases dropped below 100,000 on Saturday, while the number of critically ill patients reached the highest level since late April.
The country added 95,604 new COVID-19 infections, including 398 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 22,898,523, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
It marked a decline from the previous day's 101,140 and the first time daily infections have fallen below 100,000 since Monday when there were 59,028 new cases.
The country reported 86 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 26,499, the KDCA said. The fatality rate stood at 0.12 percent.
The number of critically ill patients came to 579, the most since late April.
