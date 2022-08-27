High jumper Woo Sang-hyeok falters in latest Diamond League stop, to miss season finale
By Yoo Jee-ho
SOEUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean high jumping sensation Woo Sang-hyeok stumbled in his latest international competition, finishing tied for last place in the Diamond League stop in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Friday.
Woo tied Shelby McEwen of the United States for eighth place after only clearing 2.15 meters in the men's high jump competition at the Diamond League.
Woo, the reigning world silver medalist whose personal outdoor best mark is 2.35m, couldn't clear the bar set at 2.20m in three tries on this day.
Woo needed a higher finish in Lausanne to qualify for the Diamond League Final next month.
Athletes earn points based on their Diamond League performances: eight for gold, seven for silver and six for bronze, and so forth. After 12 competitions, the top six in field events will qualify for the season-ending event in Zurich.
Prior to Lausanne, Woo had 15 points, thanks to his gold medal in May and silver medal two weeks ago, and had been sitting in fourth place.
But Woo only picked up one point, and Andriy Protsenko, the winner in Lausanne, grabbed the sixth spot in the overall standings ahead of the South Korean with 17 points.
This marks a disappointing ending to an otherwise historic season for Woo. In March, he became the first South Korean athlete to win a gold at the world indoor championships, and followed that up with his first Diamond League title in May.
In July, Woo soared to silver at the world outdoor championships, the best performance by a South Korean in any track and field discipline.
