BLACKPINK's 'Pink Venom' video tops 200 million YouTube views
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- The music video for K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's "Pink Venom" passed 200 million views on YouTube on Saturday, its management agency said.
The video for its latest single released Aug. 19 hit the milestone at 2:11 a.m., according to YG Entertainment.
It achieved the feat in the second shortest time among K-pop female artists after BLACKPINK's own "How You Like That" video.
The "Pink Venom" music video garnered 90.4 million views within 24 hours of its release, setting a new record for first-day viewership among female artists around the world.
The song also ranked 22nd on the British Official Singles Chart Top 100.
The single will be included on the group's second studio album, "Born Pink," to come out Sept. 16. It had already secured more than 2 million preorders as of Thursday, only two weeks after advance purchases began.
The album marks the band's first full-group release since its first studio album titled "The Album" in October 2020.
