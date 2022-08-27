(LEAD) Suspects in fatal bank robbery arrested after 21 years
(ATTN: ADDS latest info in paras 1, 3, 8)
DAEJEON, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- Two men were arrested Saturday for allegedly shooting a bank employee to death and stealing 300 million won (US$223,000) more than two decades ago, officials said.
Police in Daejeon, about 150 kilometers south of Seoul, said they identified the suspects using DNA samples taken from the scene and requested arrest warrants for them on charges of robbery and murder.
The Daejeon District Court issued arrest warrants for them in the day, citing the risk of them fleeing and destroying evidence.
The suspects were accused of running away with the cash after shooting the employee in his 40s at an underground parking lot of a KB Kookmin Bank branch in the city at around 10 a.m. on Dec. 21, 2001.
The victim was severely injured and taken to the hospital but died.
The case had remained unsolved, as the suspects left no fingerprints behind and had their car windows tinted to prevent them from being seen from outside.
The police set up a special team to investigate the case and finally arrested the suspects after their DNA matched that found at the scene.
The suspects have denied the allegations against them.
Police plan to hold an official press briefing on the case around Thursday, according to the officials.
(END)