Military reports 715 more COVID-19 cases
15:11 August 28, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 715 additional COVID-19 cases Sunday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 260,260, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 464 from the Army, 93 from the Air Force, 60 from units under the direct control of the ministry, 57 from the Navy and 41 from the Marine Corps.
Currently, 7,666 military personnel are under treatment.
