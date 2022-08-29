Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 29.
Korean-language dailies
-- 'Law-abiding' ruling party protests court ruling (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Lee Jae-myung grabs power of 169-seat party (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ruling party scrambling to name replacement for head of emergency committee (Donga Ilbo)
-- Ruling party in crisis, with political matters at court's feet (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Lee Jae-myung, new head of opposition party, calls for meeting with president (Segye Times)
-- New opposition party leader Lee Jae-myung vows to lay groundwork for return to power (Chosun Ilbo)
-- One emergency committee foiled; ruling party creates another (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-myung voted head of Democratic Party (Hankyoreh)
-- Ruling party enters new season of emergency committee; no exit in sight (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'Hawkish' tone in Jackson Hole likely to lead to strong dollar (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- BOK Gov. Rhee Chang-yong to maintain pace of rate hike despite Powell's comment (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Injunction forces PPP to ditch leadership (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Ex-presidential candidate takes helm of Democratic Party (Korea Herald)
-- Ex-presidential candidate elected new leader of main opposition party (Korea Times)
(END)