Korean-language dailies

-- 'Law-abiding' ruling party protests court ruling (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Lee Jae-myung grabs power of 169-seat party (Kookmin Daily)

-- Ruling party scrambling to name replacement for head of emergency committee (Donga Ilbo)

-- Ruling party in crisis, with political matters at court's feet (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Lee Jae-myung, new head of opposition party, calls for meeting with president (Segye Times)

-- New opposition party leader Lee Jae-myung vows to lay groundwork for return to power (Chosun Ilbo)

-- One emergency committee foiled; ruling party creates another (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Lee Jae-myung voted head of Democratic Party (Hankyoreh)

-- Ruling party enters new season of emergency committee; no exit in sight (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 'Hawkish' tone in Jackson Hole likely to lead to strong dollar (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- BOK Gov. Rhee Chang-yong to maintain pace of rate hike despite Powell's comment (Korea Economic Daily)

