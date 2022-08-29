Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

06:55 August 29, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 29.

Korean-language dailies
-- 'Law-abiding' ruling party protests court ruling (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Lee Jae-myung grabs power of 169-seat party (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ruling party scrambling to name replacement for head of emergency committee (Donga Ilbo)
-- Ruling party in crisis, with political matters at court's feet (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Lee Jae-myung, new head of opposition party, calls for meeting with president (Segye Times)
-- New opposition party leader Lee Jae-myung vows to lay groundwork for return to power (Chosun Ilbo)
-- One emergency committee foiled; ruling party creates another (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-myung voted head of Democratic Party (Hankyoreh)
-- Ruling party enters new season of emergency committee; no exit in sight (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'Hawkish' tone in Jackson Hole likely to lead to strong dollar (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- BOK Gov. Rhee Chang-yong to maintain pace of rate hike despite Powell's comment (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Injunction forces PPP to ditch leadership (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Ex-presidential candidate takes helm of Democratic Party (Korea Herald)
-- Ex-presidential candidate elected new leader of main opposition party (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK