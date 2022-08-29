(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 29)

The problem is that the disciplinary action has gone beyond Lee's alleged past misdeeds. It was apparently designed to strip Lee of his party chairmanship amid the internal power struggle between his followers and the PPP's core members who are close to President Yoon. The pro-Yoon faction, which is led by PPP floor leader Rep. Kweon Seong-dong, seemed to have won the factional infighting with the suspension of Lee's party membership. Kweon briefly took over as acting party leader, but he had to quit in the face of a public backlash over a text message between him and President Yoon, in which Yoon was seen backbiting Lee in late July.