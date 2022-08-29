S. Korean rookies blow lead in bid for maiden LPGA win

Choi finished tied for second at the CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club in Ottawa on Sunday (local time), while An ended in a tie for sixth. The two had shared the 54-hole lead at 16-under, but Choi shot a two-under 69 to end at 18-under 266, allowing Paula Reto of South Africa to zip past her for a one-stroke victory with a 67 in the final round. An shot a one-over 72 for a four-round total of 15-under. Her up-and-down round included a double bogey at the seventh and a triple bogey at the 10th.