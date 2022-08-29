Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Won hits yearly low in intraday trading on Fed's hawkish stance
SEOUL -- The South Korean currency sharply fell to a yearly low against the U.S. dollar Monday as the chair of the Federal Reserve reaffirmed a hawkish monetary policy stance at the latest annual Jackson Hole meeting.
The local currency was trading at 1,348.50 won per dollar as of 11:02 a.m., down 17.20 won from the previous session's close.
-----------------
N. Korea set for nuke test, but no sign of action yet: S. Korean defense chief
SEOUL -- North Korea remains ready to carry out a nuclear experiment, but no "particular" signs have emerged yet that the test is imminent, South Korea's defense minister said Monday.
In a parliamentary briefing, Lee Jong-sup also said that the reclusive regime appears to be continuing preparations for a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) or short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) launch.
-----------------
Busan preparing to successfully host BTS' 100,000-person concert
BUSAN -- The city government of Busan, South Korea's second-largest city, is busy establishing transportation, safety and quarantine measures for an unprecedentedly large audience at the BTS concert there in October, officials said Monday.
K-pop superstars BTS recently announced a massive live concert in Busan, 450 km southeast of Seoul, on Oct. 15 to support the city's bid to host the World Expo in 2030.
-----------------
Yoon's approval rating inches up for 3rd straight week
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating rose for a third consecutive week, a poll showed Monday.
In the poll of 2,513 voters conducted by Realmeter from Monday to Friday last week, 33.6 percent gave a positive assessment of Yoon's performance, up 1.4 percentage points from the previous week.
Yoon's disapproval rating fell for the third straight week to 63.3 percent.
-----------------
64.1 pct opposed to banning call recording: poll
SEOUL -- About two-thirds of South Koreans are opposed to a proposed bill that bans the recording of phone calls without consent because such recordings can be used to protect themselves or for public good, such as whistleblowing, a survey showed Monday.
A group of ruling People Power Party lawmakers, led by Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun, has proposed the bill that bans phone recordings without the consent of everyone taking part in the conversation. Those who breach the law can face up to 10 years in prison, according to the proposal.
-----------------
Monthly K-pop album sales top 10 mln copies for first time
SEOUL -- Monthly sales of K-pop albums surpassed a combined 10 million copies for the first time last month thanks to the continued expansion of the global fandom of idol groups, a market tracker said Monday.
According to Kim Jin-woo, head researcher of Circle Chart, which reports accumulated sales and streams, combined sales of the nation's top 400 physical albums reached 10,827,324 copies in July, a 40.2 percent jump compared with the previous month.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korean Im Sung-jae finishes runner-up at PGA Tour season finale
SEOUL -- South Korean Im Sung-jae has just missed out on PGA Tour history, finishing runner-up in the season finale in a bid to become the first Asian champion of the FedEx Cup.
Despite a strong late push, Im ended in a tie for second place at the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta on Sunday (local time) at 20-under, one behind the champion, Rory McIlroy.
(END)