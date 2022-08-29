Microsoft launches comprehensive tech support program for S. Korean startups
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- Microsoft Corp. on Monday announced the launch of a comprehensive tech support program for promising startups in South Korea to help up-and-coming companies expand globally.
The Microsoft Launcher program plans to offer up to 500 million won (US$370,000) worth of support to a select number of startups, according to the U.S. software giant.
It plans to offer support in credits and licensing for its cloud computing platform Microsoft Azure and other technical support. The company will also provide free use of its various business software solutions for one year.
Selected groups will also be given the opportunity to utilize GPT-3, an AI language model developed by U.S. research lab OpenAI that uses deep learning to produce human-like texts, in their products.
All startups with software-based products and services, and in states of pre-Series C financing, are eligible to apply.
Ahmed Mazhari, president of Microsoft Asia, said at a press conference in Seoul that the program will empower the Korean startup ecosystem by providing a reliable end-to-end technology stack and will accelerate the innovation and global expansion of Korean startups.
