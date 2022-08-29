Assembly speaker Kim visits KAI, promises parliamentary support for arms exports
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo visited Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), South Korea's sole aircraft manufacturer, on Monday and pledged active parliamentary support for arms exports, officials said.
"I will actively support South Korea's arms exports on a parliamentary level," Kim said at the KAI headquarters in Sacheon, about 300 kilometers south of Seoul. "If there are laws and regulations that are hurdles blocking the country from becoming a strong player in the aerospace industries, we can revise them and provide necessary budget at the right time."
Kim has been pushing to support the country's arms exports drive. Earlier this month, he promoted South Korean arms and nuclear reactor exports during his two-nation trip to Poland and Romania.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)