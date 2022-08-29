Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #National Assembly #speaker #Kim Jin-pyo #KAI

Assembly speaker Kim visits KAI, promises parliamentary support for arms exports

15:43 August 29, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo visited Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), South Korea's sole aircraft manufacturer, on Monday and pledged active parliamentary support for arms exports, officials said.

"I will actively support South Korea's arms exports on a parliamentary level," Kim said at the KAI headquarters in Sacheon, about 300 kilometers south of Seoul. "If there are laws and regulations that are hurdles blocking the country from becoming a strong player in the aerospace industries, we can revise them and provide necessary budget at the right time."

Kim has been pushing to support the country's arms exports drive. Earlier this month, he promoted South Korean arms and nuclear reactor exports during his two-nation trip to Poland and Romania.

This photo, provided by National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo's office, shows Kim (C) being briefed during a visit to the Korea Aerospace Industries headquarters in Sacheon, some 300 kilometers south of Seoul, on Aug. 29, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK