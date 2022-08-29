Chuseok food preparation cost up 6.4 pct amid inflation pressure: survey
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- The estimated cost of preparing "charye" during this year's Chuseok fall harvest holiday climbed 6.4 percent from a year ago amid growing inflationary pressure, a research center survey showed Monday.
Charye is a ceremonial Chuseok ritual honoring deceased ancestors and is usually accompanied by various types of traditional Korean food and liquor.
According to the Korea Price Research Center, the estimated cost of preparing a charye table for a family of four amounted to 277,940 won (US$205.9) this year, compared with 261,270 won in 2021.
The estimate was compiled based on a survey of retail prices of 29 types of food produce used in preparing a charye table at eight different traditional markets across the country.
Of them, key vegetable items saw price hikes of above 20 percent following nationwide heat waves and torrential rains that submerged major regions across the country this month.
Meat prices also rose as a result of a global hike in grain prices, with the cost of 1 kilogram of imported pork climbing 15.2 percent, the center said.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)