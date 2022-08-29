Upcoming TV series 'Little Women' modern interpretation of Korean society: director

The 12-episode series is one of the most-anticipated TV shows in the latter half of 2022 for its all-star crew, including director Kim of the dark comedy "Vincenzo" (2021) and the historical drama "The Crowned Clown" (2019), and screenwriter Jeong, known as the co-writer of renowned filmmaker Park Chan-wook's award-winning films, including "Decision to Leave" (2022), "The Handmaiden" (2016) and "Thirst" (2009).