(4th LD) Won dips below 1,350 level per dollar for 1st time in over 13 years
SEOUL -- The South Korean currency on Monday sank below the 1,350 level against the U.S. dollar for the first time in more than 13 years as the Federal Reserve's hawkish monetary policy stance boosted demand for the greenback.
The local currency ended at 1,350.40 won per dollar, down 19.10 won from the previous session's close. The won fell as low as 1,350.80 versus the dollar at one point.
(LEAD) Yoon says presidential office must be dedicated, competent to serve people
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Monday that the presidential office must be dedicated and competent to better serve people amid speculation he may carry out a reshuffle of aides at his office to regain people's trust.
"The presidential office should be the most dedicated and competent group to properly serve the people," Yoon replied when asked about a possible reshuffle of his office as he arrived for work.
LG Energy Solution to build joint EV battery plant with Japan's Honda Motor
SEOUL -- South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd. (LGES) said Monday it is joining hands with Japan's Honda Motor Co. to build an electric vehicle battery plant in the United States.
The two companies signed the binding agreement for the 5.1 trillion-won (US$4.4 billion) joint venture to build the production facility with an annual capacity of 40 gigawatt hours, LGES said in a release.
Police transfer Lee's alleged election law violation case to prosecution
SEOUL -- Police have wrapped up their investigation into allegations that Democratic Party (DP) chairman Lee Jae-myung lied about a controversial land development project during his presidential campaign last year, in violation of the election law, and transferred the case to the prosecution, officials said Monday.
According to the officials, the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency has concluded its probe into Lee's suspected violation of the election law in connection with the so-called Baekhyeon-dong Scandal and sent the case to the Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Prosecutors Office.
New U.N. rapporteur for N. Korea human rights vows to take victim-centered approach
SEOUL -- Elizabeth Salmon, the newly appointed U.N. special rapporteur for North Korea's human rights, promised Monday to take a victim-centered approach in addressing the issue.
Salmon delivered the message during a meeting with 11 human rights activist groups in Seoul, including the Transitional Justice Working Group (TJWG) and the families of the North's 1969 plane hijacking victims, Ethan Hee-seok Shin of TJWG told Yonhap News Agency.
(2nd LD) Floor leader Kweon to lead PPP until new emergency leadership is launched
SEOUL -- The ruling People's Power Party (PPP) decided Monday to have its embattled floor leader, Rep. Kweon Seong-dong, temporarily lead the party after a court suspended the chairman of the party's emergency leadership committee last week.
Kweon will take charge of revising the party charter to form a new emergency leadership committee before the upcoming Chuseok fall harvest holiday in September, PPP spokesperson Park Jeong-ha said after a meeting of the committee. This year's Chuseok holiday runs from Sept. 9-12.
(LEAD) N. Korea set for nuke test, but no sign of action yet: S. Korean defense chief
SEOUL -- North Korea remains ready to carry out a nuclear experiment, but no "particular" signs have emerged yet that the test is imminent, South Korea's defense minister said Monday.
In a parliamentary briefing, Lee Jong-sup also said that the reclusive regime appears to be continuing preparations for a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) or short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) launch.
S. Korea forms THAAD environmental impact assessment panel
SEOUL -- South Korea has formed a government-civilian body tasked with the long-delayed environmental impact assessment of a U.S. THAAD missile defense unit here, Seoul's defense chief said Monday, clearing a key hurdle to Seoul's push for the unit's "normalization."
During a parliamentary session, Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup said the consultative body was launched on Aug. 19 to carry out the assessment on the THAAD battery in Seongju, some 300 kilometers south of Seoul.
