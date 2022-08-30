Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 30.
Korean-language dailies
-- 'Black Monday' shock caused by Powell's hawkish comments (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Simmering calls for Kweon Seong-dong's resignation (Kookmin Daily)
-- Stock market-exchange rate fluctuated on shock of Powell's monetary tightening resolution (Donga Ilbo)
-- Calls grow against Kweon Seong-dong's leadership; Ahn Cheol-soo demands his resignation (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Jackson Hole shock causes 'Black Monday' in Asian market (Segye Times)
-- Entangled internal feud of ruling party (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Korean won dips below 1,350 won; fears grow over further fall (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- State auditor conducts multiple audits on state-run institutions with chiefs appointed by former gov't (Hankyoreh)
-- Black hole of ruling party's emergency leadership committee, internal conflicts throw party into extreme confusion (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Aftermath of Jackson Hole speech, Korean won dives below 1,350 won (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Powell causes nightmare in financial market (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Stocks plunge as won falls further (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korean delegation travels to US to negotiate US inflation act (Korea Herald)
-- Financial markets tumble on Fed's rate hike warning (Korea Times)
