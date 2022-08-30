Gist of proposed state budget for 2023

Spending:

-- To increase fiscal spending by 5.2 percent on-year to 639 trillion won

-- Proposed budget marks 6 percent on-year fall from total expenditures for 2022

-- 226.6 trillion won on health, welfare and labor, up 4.1 percent from 2022

-- 111.7 trillion won on administration, up 13.9 percent on-year

-- 96.1 trillion won on education, up 14.2 percent on-year

-- 57.1 trillion won on national defense, up 4.6 percent

-- 30.7 trillion won on research and development, up 3 percent

-- 25.7 trillion won on industrial sectors, SMEs and energy, down 18 percent

-- 25.1 trillion won on social overhead capital, down 10.2 percent

-- 24.2 trillion won on agriculture, fisheries, food, up 2.4 percent

-- 22.9 trillion won on public security and safety, up 2.4 percent

-- 12.4 trillion won on environment, up 3.9 percent

-- 8.5 trillion won on culture, sports and tourism, down 6.5 percent

-- 6.4 trillion won on diplomacy, inter-Korean affairs, up 7.3 percent

-- To seek average annual increase of 4.6 percent in government spending under 2022-26 fiscal management plan

