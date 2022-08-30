BLACKPINK's 'Pink Venom' makes debut on Billboard singles chart at No. 22
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- Girl group BLACKPINK's new single "Pink Venom" arrived on the U.S. Billboard's main singles chart at No. 22, Billboard has said.
Billboard said on Twitter on Sunday (U.S. time) the song ranked 22nd on this week's Hot 100, earning the group its eighth career entry and fourth top 40 hit.
It marks the quartet's second highest-charting song on the Hot 100 overall after "Ice Cream," a collaboration single with Selena Gomez collaboration which peaked at No. 13 in 2020.
"Pink Venom" debuted atop the Global 200, Global 200 Excluding United States charts and the Hot Trending Songs chart.
Released on Aug. 19, the song merges the band's signature powerful hip-hop beats with the sound of "geomungo," a traditional Korean six-stringed zither.
The track will be included in "Born Pink," the group's second studio album set to come out on Sept. 16. It marks the band's first full-group release in a year and 10 months since its first studio album titled "The Album" in October 2020.
