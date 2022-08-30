Festivals Calendar - September 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the major cultural and tourist festivals to be held in South Korea in September.
* Hamyang Wild Ginseng Festival
When: Sept. 2-11
Where: Sangrim Park in Hamyang, South Gyeongsang Province
Hamyang is a major production base of wild ginseng at the foot of Mount Jiri and is particularly famous because the land is rich in germanium, a metalloid element. The festival's offerings include academic symposiums, exhibitions and a marathon. Visitors can also tour a wild ginseng plantation and purchase herb and mud packs containing germanium.
For more information call 055-960-5174 or visit http://sansamfestival.hygn.go.kr/
* Icheon Ceramics Festival
When: Sept. 2-Oct. 3
Where: Ye's Park and Sagimakgol Ceramics Village in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province
The history of Korean ceramics dates back to the Bronze Age and has produced a long and illustrious tradition of beautiful pottery. Icheon has been one of the major production bases of fine ceramics since the early Goryeo Dynasty (918-1392). Visitors can buy ceramics and also make some themselves in addition to watching ceramic pieces being made by masters of Korea and other countries. More information is available by calling 031-638-8610 or visiting the website www.ceramic.or.kr.
* Pohang International Fire & Light Festival
When : Sept. 23-25
Where: Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province
Colorful fireworks will illuminate the sky over Pohang on the east coast on the evenings of Sept. 23-25. Programs include a majestic fireworks display at 8 p.m. on Sept. 24, a "DJ party" led by a globally renowned DJ, busking and a multimedia show.
For more information, call 054-270-2253 or visit the website festival.phcf.or.kr/fireWorks/subMain.do.
* Jeonju International Sori Festival
When: Sept. 16-25
Where: Jeonju City
"Sori" is a Korean word referring to archetypal human voices with which humans communicate with nature and the universe. It also refers to the combination of the human voice and instrumental sounds that form Korea's musical heritage. The annual Jeonju Sori festival blends Korea's musical heritage, including pansori performances developed in the ancient city of Jeonju, with the world. Music lovers will have an opportunity to experience the music of Korea and the world. More information is available at www.sorifestival.com or by calling 063-232-8398.
* Andong International Mask Dance Festival
When: Sept. 29-Oct. 3
Where: Andong and Hahoe Village, North Gyeongsang Province
From old times, the mask dance has been used to indirectly criticize the "yangban" class, or the ruling elite of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), by the common people.
Direct criticism of the yangban was strictly forbidden during that time, so the common people satirized the yangban from behind masks, developing the craft into various forms of mask dance with regional variations.
Visitors to Hahoe Village, one of the two South Korean villages on the UNESCO's World Heritage List, can see the village's Confucian cultural characteristics.
For more information, call 054-841-6397~8 or visit the website at www.maskdance.com.
* Muju Firefly Festival
When: Aug. 27-Sept. 4
Where: Muju, North Jeolla Province.
Fireflies, known as "banditburi" in Korean, were ubiquitous in Korea several decades ago but disappeared from most of the nation during its industrialization. The insects are now considered a symbol of a clean environment. The 26th annual Firefly Festival in Muju offers a firsthand look at the environment through such activities as an exploration tour to see wild fireflies. Various modern and traditional art performances, including folk plays, will be offered, as well as rafting and chances to catch trout with one's bare hands.
For detailed information, visit the website at www.firefly.or.kr or call 063-324-2440.
