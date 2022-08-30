Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #naval exercise

S. Korean Navy joins U.S.-led maritime exercise in waters off Guam

11:14 August 30, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Navy participated in a U.S.-led multinational maritime exercise in waters off Guam earlier this month to enhance combined operational capabilities, the armed service said Tuesday.

The Pacific Vanguard exercise took place from Aug. 21 through Monday, involving the naval forces from the South, the United States, Australia, Canada and Japan. The Korean Navy sent the 4,400-ton Munmu the Great destroyer and the 7.600-ton Sejong the Great destroyer to the exercise.

During the exercise, the five Navies engaged in various maritime operations, like anti-submarine warfare operations, air warfare operations, live-fire missile events and replenishment at sea, according to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

The South Korean Navy has taken part in the exercise since 2019.

This photo, posted on the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service under the Pentagon, show participants from the Navies of South Korea, the United States, Australia, Canada and Japan posing for a photo during the opening ceremony for the Pacific Vanguard exercise on Aug. 25, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK