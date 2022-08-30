Seoul shares up late Tue. morning amid persistent rate hike woes
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's stock market traded higher late Tuesday morning, as investors digested the possibility of the U.S. Federal Reserve continuing its aggressive monetary tightening.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 11.24 points, or 0.46 percent, to trade at 2,438.13 as of 11:20 a.m.
The market has faced renewed fears about aggressive rate hikes since last Friday when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at the annual Jackson Hole meeting that the U.S. central bank will keep rates at an elevated level to tame four-decade high inflation.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.6 percent, the S&P 500 fell 0.7 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1 percent.
In Seoul, large-cap stocks traded mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.51 percent, battery maker Samsung SDI shed 0.87 percent and Samsung Biologics, the biotech arm of Samsung Group, declined 0.6 percent.
Leading car battery maker LG Energy Solution gained 1.52 percent and Hyundai Motor went up 1.59 percent. No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix jumped 3.71 percent, and top chemical firm LG Chem added 0.17 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,349.10 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.3 won from the previous session's close.
