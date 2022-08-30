Go to Contents
Military reports 1,187 more COVID-19 cases

15:12 August 30, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,187 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 262,053, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 841 from the Army, 177 from the Air Force, 65 from the Navy, 60 from the Marine Corps, 39 from units under the direct control of the ministry and five from the ministry.

Currently, 6,246 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo taken June 17, 2022, shows service members walking at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

