(LEAD) Supreme Court says state liable to compensate victims of 1975 presidential decree
SEOUL -- The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that the state is liable to compensate victims of a now-defunct presidential decree enforced in the 1970s during the presidency of the late Park Chung-hee to crack down on anti-government activists.
The top court made the ruling after an en banc session in a compensation lawsuit filed against the state by 71 people, who were arrested and served prison terms for violating the Presidential Emergency Decree No. 9, and their heirs.
Key suspect in Lee wife's credit card allegations attends arrest warrant hearing
SUWON, South Korea -- A key suspect in the allegation that the wife of former ruling party presidential candidate and incumbent opposition leader Lee Jae-myung misused a provincial government's corporate credit cards years ago appeared at a court Tuesday to attend her pretrial arrest warrant hearing.
The suspect, identified only by her surname Bae, entered the Suwon District Court in Suwon, 50 kilometers south of Seoul, around 10 a.m., accompanied by her lawyer.
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee adopts resolution calling for improvement of U.S. inflation reduction act
SEOUL -- South Korea's parliamentary foreign affairs committee on Tuesday passed a resolution to express concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that excludes electric vehicles (EVs) assembled outside North America from tax incentives.
The law, signed by U.S. President Joe Biden earlier this month, calls for the expansion of tax subsidies for EV purchases, but only for those assembled in North America. It also requires U.S.-made batteries and battery materials in EVs.
New U.N. rapporteur for N. Korea human rights vows to take victim-centered approach
SEOUL -- The newly appointed U.N. special rapporteur for North Korea's human rights called Tuesday for efforts to bring "positive changes" in the enforced disappearance issue, calling it a "heinous" crime committed by Pyongyang.
Elizabeth Salmon made the remarks in a video message for a briefing organized by Citizens' Alliance for North Korean Human Rights and the U.N. Human Rights Office in Seoul to commemorate the International Day of the Victims of the Enforced Disappearance.
PM hints at ending pre-arrival COVID-19 tests before Chuseok holiday
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Tuesday raised the possibility of lifting a requirement of pre-arrival COVID-19 tests for inbound travelers before the upcoming Chuseok fall harvest holiday.
Asked when the government will further ease COVID-19 rules for cross-border travelers, including pre-arrival PCR tests, Han told reporters that the government is "intensively reviewing" the matter.
S. Korea to expand nuclear power generation to about 33 pct of total by 2030
SEOUL -- South Korea seeks to expand its generation of nuclear power to nearly 33 percent of its total energy creation by 2030 in a move to boost energy security and to better meet net-zero goals, the industry ministry said Tuesday.
Under the blueprint for the country's electricity supply through 2036, the government plans to produce 201.7 terawatt hours (TWh) with nuclear power generation by 2030, which will account for 32.8 percent of the country's total.
Identity of 2 suspects in 'cold case' bank robbery disclosed
DAEJEON, South Korea -- Police on Tuesday disclosed the identity of two suspects accused of shooting a bank employee to death and stealing 300 million won (US$223,000) more than two decades ago.
The Daejeon Metropolitan Police identified the suspects as Lee Seung-man, 52, and Lee Jung-hak, 51, in the 2001 cold case.
(LEAD) Seoul end higher amid persistent rate hike concerns
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks finished higher Tuesday, as investors moved to buy beaten-down shares while digesting the possibility of the U.S. Federal Reserve keeping its aggressive monetary tightening stance.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 24.04 points, or 0.99 percent, to close at 2,450.93.
