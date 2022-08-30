BOK to sell 8.8 tln won worth of monetary stabilization bonds next month
17:17 August 30, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's central bank said Tuesday it will sell 8.8 trillion won (US$6.5 billion) worth of monetary stabilization bonds (MSBs) in September.
The amount is down 1.5 trillion won from its monthly MSB sale plan for this month, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The MSB is a policy tool devised to control excess liquidity in the markets. It is sold to financial institutions and individuals.
The BOK said it also plans to buy back 3.5 trillion won worth of the bonds next month.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword