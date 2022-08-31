Go to Contents
07:07 August 31, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 31.

Korean-language dailies
-- Supreme Court says state responsible for compensation of victims of 1975 presidential decree (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Monthly pay for sergeants to increase to 1.3 million won next year (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea seeks 639 trillion-won budget for next year, lowest growth in 6 years (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Korea seeks 639 trillion-won budget for next year (Seoul Shinmun)
-- A major shift from expansionary policy to belt-tightening (Segye Times)
-- School textbooks to be used from 2025 leave out expressions 'freedom,' 'invasion from N. Korea' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea seeks 639 trillion-won budget for next year in first spending cut in 13 years (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Next year's budget fails to embrace fiscal health, support for working class (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea's 639 trillion-won budget for next year aims to improve welfare amid belt-tightening (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea's budget for next year at 639 trillion won, no more excessive generosity (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea's budget for next year drops 6 pct (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- 639-trillion-won 2023 budget proposed by Yoon (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 2023 budget aims to tame increase in state spending (Korea Herald)
-- Korea likely to see 'twindemic' as flu season approaches (Korea Times)
(END)

