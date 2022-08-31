(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 31)

The Yoon administration should be careful not to draw up extra budgets in a bid to stimulate the economy or spend more on populist projects. However, it is necessary to strengthen the social safety net to support those most vulnerable to fiscal austerity and monetary tightening. It is equally important to assure that fiscal austerity should not lead to a recession or stagflation. Policymakers need to take a flexible attitude to avoid potential economic and financial woes. They also must set elaborate policies to overcome the country's structural economic weakness and maintain growth momentum.

