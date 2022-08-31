S. Korean Kwon Soon-woo reaches 2nd round at U.S. Open
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korean player Kwon Soon-woo has advanced to the second round in the men's singles at the U.S. Open.
Kwon defeated the Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco in four sets, 6-2, 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 6-3 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on Tuesday (local time).
This is Kwon's second trip to the second round of the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament each season. He was knocked out in the opening round in his debut in 2019 and again in 2021, and made it to the second round in 2020.
Kwon took advantage of Verdasco's sloppy play in their first-ever meeting. The Spaniard committed 44 unforced errors, compared with just 18 by Kwon. Kwon had fewer aces (14-9) and more double faults (7-4) but was more effective than his opponent on his first serves and around the net.
Kwon also converted 46 percent of his break opportunities (6-of-13), while Verdasco broke Kwon just once out of six chances.
Next up for Kwon will be Andrey Rublev of Russia. Rublev, world No. 11, has beaten Kwon in all three meetings between them so far, including in the first round of the French Open this year.
Kwon, the top-ranked South Korean male player at 81st, has yet to get past the second round at any ATP Tour event this season. Rublev, on the other hand, has won three titles this year.
The Russian player had an unexpectedly tough time in his opening round, needing the full five sets to beat the 89th-ranked Laslo Djere in three hours and 41 minutes.
Kwon has been to the third round at a Grand Slam event once -- at the 2021 French Open.
