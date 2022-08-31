S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will lift its current pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers later this week, the government said Wednesday.
The new rule that will take effect Saturday came after a state infectious disease advisory committee recommended the government lift the mandatory pre-travel polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for inbound travelers.
The decision was announced at a meeting of the government's Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters presided over by Second Vice Health Minister Lee Ki-il.
Currently, inbound travelers are required to show a negative result within 48 hours of their PCR tests or within 24 hours of their rapid antigen tests to enter the country.
