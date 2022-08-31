Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #COVID-19

S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week

08:46 August 31, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will lift its current pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers later this week, the government said Wednesday.

The new rule that will take effect Saturday came after a state infectious disease advisory committee recommended the government lift the mandatory pre-travel polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for inbound travelers.

The decision was announced at a meeting of the government's Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters presided over by Second Vice Health Minister Lee Ki-il.

Currently, inbound travelers are required to show a negative result within 48 hours of their PCR tests or within 24 hours of their rapid antigen tests to enter the country.

Inbound travelers from abroad stand in line to take coronavirus tests at a testing station at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Aug. 30, 2022. (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK