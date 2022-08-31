N. Korea holds first meeting of civil defense organization commanding officers in 3 years

The meeting, held Monday and Tuesday in Pyongyang, was organized to "review the work of the Party organizations at all levels and the paramilitary sector for implementing the Party's military line, further enhance the operational and combat capability of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards, the basic force for defending the homeland, as required by the ever-changing situation and to bring about a new turn in completing the preparations for all-people resistance," the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

