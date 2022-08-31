Chronology of major events leading to the ICSID's ruling on Lone Star case

SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is a chronology of major events leading to a verdict from the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) that orders South Korea to pay US$216.5 million to U.S. private equity firm Lone Star Funds in a decadelong legal battle surrounding the firm's sell-off of a controlling stake in the now-defunct Korea Exchange Bank (KEB).

