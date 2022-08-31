Yonhap News Summary
(3rd LD) S. Korea ordered to pay Lone Star US$216.5 mln in investor-state suit
SEOUL -- An international tribunal ordered South Korea to pay the U.S. private equity firm Lone Star Funds US$216.5 million plus interest, officials said Wednesday, bringing an end to a decadelong legal battle surrounding its sell-off of a local bank.
The Washington, D.C.-based International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) delivered the verdict in the investor-state dispute settlement suit that Lone Star filed in 2012 to demand US$4.68 billion in compensation from South Korea's government, according to the justice ministry.
Yoon likely to move into new residence early next month
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol is likely to move into the new presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul, early next month, several days later than initially planned, to allow for final preparation work, a source said Wednesday.
Yoon had been expected to move into the new residence this week and begin commuting from there Thursday.
(2nd LD) S. Korea suffers fall in production, consumption, investment in July
SEOUL -- South Korea's industrial output, retail sales and investment declined together for the first time in three months in July amid heightened external uncertainty, data showed Wednesday.
Industrial output fell 0.1 percent in July from the previous month, compared with a 0.8 percent on-month increase in June, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
S. Korea to offer record trade financing to exporters to prop up exports
SEOUL -- South Korea said Wednesday it plans to provide up to a record 351 trillion won (US$260 billion) in trade financing to local exporters in an effort to bolster exports amid a widening trade deficit.
The government also picked a decline in exports to China, falling chip prices and high energy costs as three major risks to the country's trade and plans to strengthen the management of such risks, according to the industry ministry.
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week
SEOUL -- South Korea will lift its current pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers later this week, an official said Wednesday, as the government believes the recent virus wave has passed its peak and the spread of omicron could slow down.
The new rule that will take effect Saturday came after a state infectious disease advisory committee recommended the government lift the mandatory pre-travel polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for inbound travelers.
Tottenham's Son Heung-min to hunt for 1st goal of season vs. West Ham
SEOUL -- It is probably not time to press the panic button yet, but Son Heung-min certainly has his work cut out for him to defend his Golden Boot in the Premier League this season.
The South Korean star for Tottenham Hotspur has not yet scored after the first four matches into the 2022-2023 season. The four-game drought matches the longest goalless skid from the 2021-2022 season, when Son scored 23 goals to become the first Asian winner of the Premier League's scoring title.
S. Korea's currency falls to new yearly low amid monetary tightening, recession woes
SEOUL -- The South Korean currency fell to a new yearly low in intraday trading on Wednesday amid growing concerns over monetary tightening in the U.S. and the possibility of global economic slowdown.
The local currency was trading at 1,349.5 won against the U.S. dollar as of 9:49 a.m., down 2.8 from the previous day's close. The won fell to as low as 1,352.3 per dollar at one point, which marked this year's weakest level after it hit an intraday yearly low of 1,350.8 on Monday.
