7 companies to recall over 220,000 vehicles over faulty parts
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., Mercedes-Benz Korea and five other companies will voluntarily recall more than 220,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.
The seven firms -- including Kia Corp., GM Korea Co., GM Asia-Pacific regional headquarters, which imports Cadillac models, Ford Sales Service Korea and Stellantis Korea -- are recalling a total of 222,138 units of 14 different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The problems that prompted the recall include a possible fire caused by a short circuit in the hydraulic electro control unit of Hyundai's Santa Fe SUV, a faulty transmission system in Mercedes-Benz's E300e 4MATIC model and a possible oil leakage in the Jeep Cherokee SUV imported by Stellantis.
Stellantis is a 50:50 joint venture set up through the merger of U.S. carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and French automaker PSA Groupe.
Owners of those vehicles can visit designated repair and service centers of the companies to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said.
