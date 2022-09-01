Korean-language dailies

-- S. Korea ordered to pay Lone Star 290 bln won in investor-state suit (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- S. Korea to appeal Lone Star suit (Kookmin Daily)

-- S. Korea not to accept 310 bln-won compensation (Donga Ilbo)

-- S. Korea not to accept 300 bln-won compensation (Seoul Shinmun)

-- S. Korea ordered to pay Lone Star 290 bln won, plans to appeal (Segye Times)

-- S. Korea ordered to pay Lone Star 290 bln won plus interest (Chosun Ilbo)

-- S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers Saturday (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 290 bln won paid to Lone Star with taxpayers' money (Hankyoreh)

-- S. Korea's government ordered to pay 280 bln won (Hankook Ilbo)

-- S. Korea not to accept 310 bln-won compensation in 10-year-long suit (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 10-year-long dispute with Lone Star ends with 280 bln-won compensation (Korea Economic Daily)

