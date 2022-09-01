Go to Contents
07:00 September 01, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 1.

Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea ordered to pay Lone Star 290 bln won in investor-state suit (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea to appeal Lone Star suit (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea not to accept 310 bln-won compensation (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Korea not to accept 300 bln-won compensation (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea ordered to pay Lone Star 290 bln won, plans to appeal (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea ordered to pay Lone Star 290 bln won plus interest (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers Saturday (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 290 bln won paid to Lone Star with taxpayers' money (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea's government ordered to pay 280 bln won (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea not to accept 310 bln-won compensation in 10-year-long suit (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 10-year-long dispute with Lone Star ends with 280 bln-won compensation (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Covid test no longer required to fly into Korea (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- South Korea to appeal international tribunal's order to pay Lone Star (Korea Herald)
-- Korea to challenge ICSID decision on Lone Star suit (Korea Times)
(END)

