Thursday's weather forecast
09:00 September 01, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/20 Sunny 0
Incheon 28/20 Sunny 0
Suwon 30/19 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 28/20 Cloudy 10
Daejeon 28/19 Cloudy 10
Chuncheon 30/17 Sunny 0
Gangneung 28/19 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 28/19 Sunny 20
Gwangju 28/20 Sunny 20
Jeju 27/24 Rain 60
Daegu 28/19 Cloudy 30
Busan 26/21 Sunny 60
