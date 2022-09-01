S. Korean fashion company LF opens 8th Vietnamese store
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean fashion company LF Corp. said Thursday it has opened its eighth Vietnamese retail store to expand its presence in the Southeast Asian country's growing fashion market.
The new store for its menswear sub-brand Maestro was opened at Saigon Centre in Ho Chi Minh last Thursday. The company, which opened its first Vietnamese store in 2017, operates seven other stores for its separate Hazzys sub-brand in the country.
The latest addition marks the company's first Maestro retail store in the country.
The company said it plans to expand its retail presence in the country to capitalize on the growing demand for new fashion products among young Vietnamese men in their 20s, 30s and 40s.
