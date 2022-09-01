Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Police officer probing first lady case invited to Yoon's inauguration ceremony

11:43 September 01, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- A police officer investigating the corruption case allegedly involving first lady Kim Keon-hee and her mother was one of the special guests invited to President Yoon Suk-yeol's inauguration ceremony, an official said Thursday.

The lieutenant, whose identity has been withheld, was invited to the ceremony held at the National Assembly complex in May for his role in preventing core technology from leaking overseas, the official at the interior ministry said.

The officer was among 700 special guests, such as firefighters, soldiers and public officials.

Earlier, similar controversies arose that the son of a businessperson under investigation over a stock manipulation case allegedly involving Kim attended the ceremony.

Despite the opposition party's demand, the presidential office has said it is difficult to confirm the list of attendees at the inauguration ceremony.

President Yoon Suk-yeol (R), alongside his wife Kim Keon-hee, bows during his inauguration ceremony in front of the National Assembly in Seoul on May 10, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK