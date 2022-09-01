Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #chopper #collision

2 military choppers make emergency landing after collision; 1 injured: Army

13:55 September 01, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- Two South Korean Army military helicopters made emergency landings after they collided during flight training in a northern city, the armed service said Thursday, with none seriously hurt.

The homegrown Surion helicopters collided at a training site in Pocheon, 46 kilometers north of Seoul, at 12:16 p.m. Of the total 18 service members aboard the choppers, one suffered an injury to his head.

The Army is trying to ascertain the exact cause of the collision, officials said.

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK