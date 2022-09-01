POSCO Holdings signs MOU with India's Greenko over hydrogen biz
15:08 September 01, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- POSCO Holdings Co., the largest steelmaker in South Korea, said Thursday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with India's Greenko to produce so-called green hydrogen.
Under the deal, the two will launch a project to produce green hydrogen and ammonia in India by using renewable energy.
The two companies will launch a feasibility study on the project soon.
Greenko is India's second-largest renewable energy firm in India, with a slew of sovereign wealth funds, such as the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, investing in the company.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword