POSCO Holdings signs MOU with India's Greenko over hydrogen biz

15:08 September 01, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- POSCO Holdings Co., the largest steelmaker in South Korea, said Thursday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with India's Greenko to produce so-called green hydrogen.

Under the deal, the two will launch a project to produce green hydrogen and ammonia in India by using renewable energy.

The two companies will launch a feasibility study on the project soon.

Greenko is India's second-largest renewable energy firm in India, with a slew of sovereign wealth funds, such as the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, investing in the company.

The company logo of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

