Ex-lawmaker sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison for embezzlement, bribery

17:20 September 01, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- An appellate court on Thursday sentenced a former four-term lawmaker, Hong Moon-jong, to four-and-a-half years in prison on charges of embezzlement and bribery.

The Seoul High Court also ordered Hong, who was arrested in court after the verdict, to pay 50 million won (US$37,072) in fines for the charges.

The appellate court's verdict was six months longer than the lower court's decision.

Hong was accused of embezzling 5.2 billion won of funds at his private education foundation, of which he was the board chairman between 2012 and 2013, according to the court.

He was convicted of having his Kyungmin School Foundation use funds from donations to purchase questionable paintings and calligraphic works from a member of his political faction.

Hong is also accused of receiving 40 million won in bribes from two workers at a technology firm between 2013 and 2015.

The former lawmaker is known for his close ties to former President Park Geun-hye. He is a leader of a minor far-right political party loyal to Park.

Former lawmaker Hong Moon-jong appears at a Seoul court on Sept. 1, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

